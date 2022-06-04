CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 43,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

