Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,979 shares of company stock worth $37,974,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

