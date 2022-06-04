CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

