Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

