Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,029,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.
LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.
Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Stories
