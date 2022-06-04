Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

