Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $5.61 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,760,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $140.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

