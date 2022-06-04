Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

