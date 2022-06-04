Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,226 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

