Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 3,044 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.98 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

