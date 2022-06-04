Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 502 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its holdings in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booking by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

