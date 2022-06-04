Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 932.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.34 and a 200-day moving average of $403.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.