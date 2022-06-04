Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 380 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.04.

AVGO opened at $563.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.