Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 310.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

