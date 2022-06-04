Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.65.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

