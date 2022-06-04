Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 957,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $218,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $182.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

