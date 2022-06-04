Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAIN opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

