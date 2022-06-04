Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $145.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

