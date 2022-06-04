Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

