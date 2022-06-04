Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 17,945,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,967,526. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

