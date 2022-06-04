CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $14.52

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $15.55. CI&T shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
