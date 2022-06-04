CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $14.52

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $15.55. CI&T shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get CI&T alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI&T by 669.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.