Citigroup Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $79.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $104.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.98.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

