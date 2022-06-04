Citigroup Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $62.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

