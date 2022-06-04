Civilization Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and $396,990.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars.

