Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $18,223,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after buying an additional 361,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

MMP stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

