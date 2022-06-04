Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000.

PRF opened at $163.06 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.37.

