Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

