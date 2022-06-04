Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

