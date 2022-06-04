Claro Advisors LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.