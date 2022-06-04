Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

