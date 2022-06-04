Claro Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $22.99 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.