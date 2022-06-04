Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $30.68 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

