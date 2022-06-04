Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

