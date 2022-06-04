Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.78 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.