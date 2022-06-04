Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRXT shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,878. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

