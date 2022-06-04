ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 135,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
