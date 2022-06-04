ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 135,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.