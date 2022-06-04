Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to report $388.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.73 million and the highest is $424.00 million. Clearway Energy reported sales of $380.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

