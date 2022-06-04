Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 4.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,017 shares of company stock valued at $45,674,265. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. 4,994,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,372. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.