CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.96. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE CNX opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 239.9% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 90,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

