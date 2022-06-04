Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
LPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
