Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,073 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

