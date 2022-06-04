Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $111.92 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

