Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 177,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 511,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 471,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,154,000.
Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
