Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 177,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 511,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 471,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,154,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.