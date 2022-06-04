Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $382,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

