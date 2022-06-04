Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.56 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

