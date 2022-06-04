Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,895,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

