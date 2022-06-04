Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, April 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.