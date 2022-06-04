Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, April 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
