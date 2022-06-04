CompuMed (CMPD) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CompuMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CompuMed has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million $1.07 million 218.11 CompuMed Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.33

CompuMed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CompuMed. CompuMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49% CompuMed Competitors -37.83% -1,420.07% -5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CompuMed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed Competitors 786 3371 5073 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 70.29%. Given CompuMed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompuMed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CompuMed beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CompuMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

