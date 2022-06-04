Conceal Price Reaches $0.18 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $3,846.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,784.76 or 0.99941894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00195840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00115829 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00190009 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,216,120 coins and its circulating supply is 12,566,665 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

