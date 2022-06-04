Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,184. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.4% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

